PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-537.0Powerful shampoo powder for heavy oil, grease and mineral soiling. Ideal for engine cleaning and vehicle washing. NTA free
Packaging size (kg)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
12.7
Weight (kg)
20
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
20.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
540 x 640 x 120
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas