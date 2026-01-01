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    PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22 | Kärcher

    White bag with Kärcher label, featuring a car image and product details. Bag is sealed with a black strip.

    PressurePro Car Shampoo, powder RM 22

    Part number: 6.295-537.0

    Powerful shampoo powder for heavy oil, grease and mineral soiling. Ideal for engine cleaning and vehicle washing. NTA free
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