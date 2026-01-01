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    PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 101 detergent container with label detailing product information, featuring a white cap and handle.

    PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101

    Part number: 6.295-398.0

    Hydrochloric acid-based decalcifying agent, specially made for heating coils in high-pressure cleaners. Releases even extremely stubborn lime and detergent residue while also protecting against corrosion.
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