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    PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 58 | Kärcher

    Yellow container of Kärcher RM 58 cleaning solution with label detailing product information.

    PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 58

    Part number: 6.295-100.0

    Removes stubborn grease, oil and protein stains as well as food residue on tiles and containers. Long contact time thanks to foam blanket.
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