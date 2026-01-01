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    PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct | Kärcher

    Kärcher PressurePro RM 838 detergent bottle with foam cleaner label, featuring a car image and multilingual text.

    PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct

    Part number: 6.296-034.0

    Enables contact-free vehicle washing. Effortlessly removes even stubborn oil and grease deposits, insect residue and road dirt while being gentle on the paintwork.