PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-979.0Enables contact-free vehicle washing. Effortlessly removes even stubborn oil and grease deposits, insect residue and road dirt while being gentle on the paintwork.
Packaging size (l)
3
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
12
Weight (kg)
3.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
153 x 115 x 240
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas