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    PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam cleaner container with label showing car wheel, product details, and concentration information.

    PressurePro Foam Cleaner RM 838 direct

    Part number: 6.295-979.0

    Enables contact-free vehicle washing. Effortlessly removes even stubborn oil and grease deposits, insect residue and road dirt while being gentle on the paintwork.