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    PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 731 detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731

    Part number: 6.295-402.0

    Removes even the toughest grease, protein, oil and soot contamination from floors, working areas, machines, etc. (particularly suitable for use in the food processing industry). Easy to use, with a gentle cleaning action. Washes off without residue.