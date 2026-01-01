PressurePro Grease and Protein Remover RM 731 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-402.0Removes even the toughest grease, protein, oil and soot contamination from floors, working areas, machines, etc. (particularly suitable for use in the food processing industry). Easy to use, with a gentle cleaning action. Washes off without residue.
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13
Weight (kg)
5.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
190 x 140 x 250
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas