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    PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 41 detergent container with label showing product details and safety symbols.

    PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41

    Part number: 6.295-153.0

    Paintwork preservation and care product with high natural carnauba wax content. Produces a high-lustre finish.
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