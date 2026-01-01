PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 | Kärcher

Thanks to its high-quality composition with a high proportion of natural carnauba wax, our PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 forms a closed, soluble and preserving wax film. This not only ensures shiny surfaces, but also provides long-term protection for up to 12 months for all metal parts of vehicles and machines of all kinds that are at risk of corrosion. Cars and commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery such as tractors, agricultural machinery, ploughs, trailers or even municipal winter service spreaders are effectively protected from corrosion and the effects of the weather by the spray wax. The paint care agent is also ideal as winter protection for stockpiled and decommissioned vehicles. It effectively reduces re-contamination and can be used as rust protection for machine transport as well as for temporary storage of metal parts. PressurePro Hot Wax RM 41 for use with high-pressure cleaners is highly concentrated, extremely economical and can be used with all water hardnesses without any problems.