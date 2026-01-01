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    PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 750 detergent container, orange liquid, with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750

    Part number: 6.295-539.0

    Powerful deep cleaner effectively removes the most stubborn stains, such as oil, grease, soot, blood and proteins. Low foam production. Particularly suited for floor cleaning by machine and for processing with hard surface cleaners.