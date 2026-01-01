10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111 | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher RM 111 machine protector bottle with black cap, featuring product details and an image of metal coils on the label.

    PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111

    Part number: 6.295-629.0

    System care for effective protection of the heating coil and water-conducting parts of hot water high-pressure cleaners, preventing lime deposits in hard water and corrosion in soft water.