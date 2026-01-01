PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-303.0For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
9
Weight (kg)
10.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 188 x 307
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas