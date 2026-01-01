10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher drum with PressurePro Professional label, featuring an image of metal coils and product details.

    PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110

    Part number: 6.295-305.0

    For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.