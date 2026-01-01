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    PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 | Kärcher

    Orange container of Kärcher RM 110 cleaning solution with a white cap and label displaying product details.

    PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110

    Part number: 6.295-488.0

    For protection against lime deposits in the heating coil system (up to 150 °C) of hot water high-pressure cleaners. Ideal for use with medium to hard water.