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    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 eco!efficiency | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 31 detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 eco!efficiency

    Part number: 6.295-647.0

    Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent with special eco!efficiency formula. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin.