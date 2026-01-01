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    PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48 | Kärcher

    White Kärcher RM 48 container with label, featuring cleaning product details and images, against a plain background.

    PressurePro Phosphating Agent RM 48

    Part number: 6.295-219.0

    For degreasing and phosphating in a single operation. Provides temporary protection against corrosion and produces a good base for paints. When processed, it leaves bluish-yellow iron phosphate layers.