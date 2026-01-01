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    PressurePro Soaking Agent, alkaline RM 92 Agri | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 92 Agri detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    PressurePro Soaking Agent, alkaline RM 92 Agri

    Part number: 6.295-656.0

    The soaking agent dissolves dried-on manure for reduced cleaning time and water consumption. Corrosion inhibitors protect the barn facilities. Ideal for barns and milking parlours.