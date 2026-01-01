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    PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99 | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 99 container with label detailing product information and image of solar panels.

    PressurePro Solar Cleaner RM 99

    Part number: 6.295-798.0

    Highly efficient, gentle and biodegradable detergent for residue-free and streak-free cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems as well as glass surfaces. 