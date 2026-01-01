PressurePro Surface Cleaner, acidic RM 93 Agri | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-658.0Acid surface cleaner for milk parlours, milk rooms and stables. Removes even the most stubborn deposits, such as limescale, minerals and rust. Corrosion inhibitors preserve stable fixtures.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.4
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas