PressurePro Surface Cleaner, acidic RM 93 Agri | Kärcher

The thick consistency of our acidic PressurePro Surface Cleaner RM 93 Agri is specially adapted to the cleaning requirements of milking parlours and dairies on farms. Viscous, the cleaner adheres to the milking equipment, frames, joints and crevices. Inorganic deposits such as limescale, rust, milkstone and urine scale are removed effortlessly, the risk of animals slipping on walking and standing surfaces is reduced. RM 93 Agri is safe for use on stainless steel, tiles and plastics – ideally, and to reduce potential pathogens, alternate with Kärcher's alkaline PressurePro foam cleaner RM 91 Agri.