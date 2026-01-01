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    PressurePro Surface Cleaner, acidic RM 93 Agri | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 93 Agri detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    PressurePro Surface Cleaner, acidic RM 93 Agri

    Part number: 6.295-658.0

    Acid surface cleaner for milk parlours, milk rooms and stables. Removes even the most stubborn deposits, such as limescale, minerals and rust. Corrosion inhibitors preserve stable fixtures.