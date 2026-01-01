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    PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 | Kärcher

    Silver container with a red cap, labeled Kärcher RM 36.

    PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36

    Part number: 6.295-423.0

    De-preservation agent, gently removes protective wax coatings and grease residue from paintwork surfaces. Ideal for use with high-pressure cleaners and free from halogenated hydrocarbons.
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