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    ProLite Flex Kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher mop and bucket set components, including a grey bucket with wringer, mop head, mop pad, and handle sections, on a white background.

    ProLite Flex Kit

    Part number: 9.212-089.0

    • Single bucket set 12 l with press
    • Patented system for precise, efficient wringing and handle attachment
    • Modular handle 140 cm, junior holder 35 cm with soft band mop