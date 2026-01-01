10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/1 Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with a long handle and transparent nozzle, featuring a grey body and yellow accents.

    Spray-extraction cleaner

    Puzzi 10/1 Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.100-132.0

    • 10-litre fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results for textiles, robust
    • Powerful pump and motor technology, removable 2-in-1 container
    • Carpet nozzle 240 mm, upholstery nozzle for insertion, spray/suction hose 2.5 m