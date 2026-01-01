Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/2 Carpet & Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

Puzzi 10/2 Adv, the spray extraction machine with 2 bar spray pressure. Ideal for cleaning textile surfaces. With the PW 30/1 roller brush connected, the Puzzi 10/2 Adv is impressive, even on medium-sized surfaces. The integrated defoamer dosage prevents too much foam from forming in the dirty water tank, especially when rinsing shampooed carpets. With defoamer dosage, storage compartment for cleaning agent tabs, power outlet for PW 30/1 to increase area performance, integrated cable hook and holder for handle with trigger and suction pipe.

Excellent cleaning performance Perfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect. Professional quality: extremely robust and durable Efficient pump with a long lifetime. Powerful turbine with excellent back suction performance. Improved cleaning performance Integrated adapter for the PW 30/1 power brush. High cleaning performance. Integrated roller brush for raising the pile. Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessories Flexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results. 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube. Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort. Removable, smart 2-in-1 container Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank. Convenient and simple to remove dirty water. Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use. Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation. 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off. Storage compartment for cleaning agent tablets The integrated storage compartment means tablets are always ready to hand. For need-based dosing. Cable hook For safe storage of the power cable. Practical and protects the cables. The machine is easy and convenient to transport and store. Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle and the carpet nozzle Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach. Integrated suction tube holder with a floor nozzle in the carrying handle. Easy and comfortable to transport and store.