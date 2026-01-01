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    Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 10/2 Carpet & Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with transparent lid, grey body, yellow accents, and attached hose and wand.

    Spray-extraction cleaner

    Puzzi 10/2 Carpet & Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.193-122.0

    • 10-litre fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results for carpets, powerful
    • Powerful motor technology, double pump capacity, PW connection
    • Carpet nozzle 240 mm, upholstery nozzle for insertion, spray/suction hose 2.5 m
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