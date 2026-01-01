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    Puzzi 2/1 Bp Battery Spray Extraction Spot Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaner with hose and nozzle attachment, grey and black design.

    Puzzi 2/1 Bp Battery Spray Extraction Spot Cleaner

    Part number: 1.101-750.0

    • 2-litre fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results for textiles, compact
    • 36 V battery-powered device, powerful pump and motor technology
    • Short and ergonomic upholstery nozzle, 1.9 m spray/suction hose