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    Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 30/ 4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with grey and yellow design, featuring a handle, hose, and transparent nozzle.

    Spray-extraction cleaner

    Puzzi 30/ 4

    Part number: 1.101-123.0

    • 30-l fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results on textile surfaces
    • Ergonomic upright design, PW connection, removable dirty water tank
    • Carpet nozzle 350 mm, spray/suction hose 4 m, adapter and container RM