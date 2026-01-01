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    Spray-extraction cleaner Puzzi 8/1 Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional carpet cleaner with transparent lid, hose, and nozzle attachment, set against a white background.

    Spray-extraction cleaner

    Puzzi 8/1 Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner

    Part number: 1.100-243.0

    • 8-litre fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results for textiles, robust
    • Powerful pump and motor technology, removable 2-in-1 container
    • Short and ergonomic upholstery nozzle, 2.5 m spray/suction hose