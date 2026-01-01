Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv *SHELL | Kärcher

The only one of its kind in the world, offering an extremely robust design and cordless flexibility: Our Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv Pack cordless spray extraction cleaner. As the only professional-standard battery powered spray extraction machine on the market, this Puzzi never fails to impress with its exceptional performance and maximum freedom of movement when deep-cleaning upholstery, carpets and other textile areas in any industry, be it hotels or hospitality, vehicle valeting or building cleaning operations. Despite its power, this Puzzi is extremely quiet, making it ideal for use in public areas: plus its ergonomically designed handle means it can easily be carried around one-handed. For best cleaning results, the cleaning solution is pressurised and sprayed deep into the textile fibres, then sucked back up together with the loosened dirt. When ordering this machine version, please bear in mind that the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the corresponding fast charger must be ordered separately.

Powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ 36V battery Cordless freedom of movement. LCD Real Time Tech: Integrated screen shows exactly how many minutes remain. Compatible with all machines from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform. Durable, robust machine design Long service life ensures high efficiency. Robust and hard-wearing diaphragm pump. Two large buttons operated by hand or foot for convenience. Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessories Flexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results. 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube. Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort. Removable, smart 2-in-1 container Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank. Convenient and simple to remove dirty water. Quick-start illustration Puzzi 9/1 Bp for enhanced user safety. Ergonomic carrying handle Convenient, one-handed transport. Conveniently well-balanced machine. Suction tube holder integrated in carrying handle for secure and convenient transport. Integrated accessory storage All of the accessories can be stowed conveniently on the machine and are therefore always close at hand. Practical, built-in storage compartment for cleaning agent tabs. Secure storage, even during transport. Handy upholstery nozzle Easy yet thorough cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture. Perfect for vehicle interior cleaning. Thanks to the small size, it is suitable for use in confined spaces. Low weight Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use. Lightweight entry-level machine. Low operating noise Even suitable for cleaning in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Increases the user comfort. Very quiet machine for the entry-level segment. 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose The cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure. Thorough extraction of cleaning solution and ingrained dirt. Quick drying.