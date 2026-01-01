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    Spray-extraction cleaner PW 30/1 for Puzzi 30/4 | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with a long black handle and grey cleaning head, designed for professional use.

    Spray-extraction cleaner

    PW 30/1 for Puzzi 30/4

    Part number: 1.913-103.0

    • Power wash head PW for Puzzi 30/4, 30/4 E increases area performance by up to 35%
    • Motor-driven rotating brush for more intensive cleaning results
    • Roller brush
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