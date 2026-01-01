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    Quick coupling | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose connector with yellow and black plastic casing, brass interior.

    Quick coupling

    Part number: 6.401-458.0

    For fast changes between different spray lances/accessories. Perfect for Kärcher spray unit, suitable for trigger gun/spray lance interface. With M 22 x 1.5 internal thread.