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    Roller brush 500 hard | Kärcher

    Two cylindrical green brush rollers with dense bristles, standing upright on a white background.

    Roller brush 500 hard

    Part number: 4.762-625.0

    Hard brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). For rough façades, stone and wooden patios. Safe and easy quick-change system.
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