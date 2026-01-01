10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Roller brush CV 38/1 /2, red | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush roller with red bristles, designed for cleaning devices, on a white background.

    Roller brush CV 38/1 /2, red

    Part number: 6.906-644.0

    Hard roller brush with a length of 356 mm and red polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.