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    Roller brush CV 38/1, standard | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush roller with bristles spiralling around its surface, isolated on a white background.

    Roller brush CV 38/1, standard

    Part number: 6.906-643.0

    Soft roller brush with a length of 356 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.