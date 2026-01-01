10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Roller brush, high / low, orange, 638 mm | Kärcher

    Orange and yellow cylindrical brush with black bristles, featuring a central rod and end cap, against a white background.

    Roller brush, high / low, orange, 638 mm

    Part number: 6.906-982.0

    Orange roller brush with high-low structure for particularly effective cleaning of textured floor coverings.
    Make an enquiry