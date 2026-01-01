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    Roller brush | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush roller with bristles spiralling around its surface, isolated on a white background.

    Roller brush

    Part number: 6.906-641.0

    Soft roller brush with a length of 277 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 30/1 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.