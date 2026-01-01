Rotary cleaner head M63E | Kärcher

The compact interior cleaning head is ideally suited for cleaning inside vats and containers with an opening of 65 millimetres or more. The cleaning head is driven by a 24-volt AC 50/60 hertz electric motor. The low voltage of 24 volts ensures maximum safety when the cleaning head is used in wet application areas. The nozzles rotate around two axes at a constant speed, reaching every inch of the container. Weighing just 4.9 kilograms, there is no need for extra suspension devices. Operational up to 140 bar, 3000 l/h and a maximum water temperature of 90 °C. The head length measures 1256 millimetres in total and the immersion depth is 915 millimetres. The interior cleaning head can be connected quickly and easily to a cold-water or hot-water high-pressure cleaner via a high-pressure hose.

Driven by a 24 V 50/60 Hz electric motor. Constant rotational speed irrespective of the water flow rate or water pressure. 24 V safety voltage Increased work safety. High flexibility Slow rotation and high working pressure for an optimal cleaning result. Suitable for water volumes up to 3000 l/h and high pressure up to 140 bar. Suitable for cleaning interiors of barrels, as well as medium-sized tanks and larger tanks too. Intelligent design Particularly operator-friendly and low-service required. Easy handling – One-handed operation of the head in the container. Regular rotation speed for consistent cleaning results. Stainless steel structure (1.4301) High-quality material for a long lifetime. Suitable for water that contains Kärcher cleaning agent. Suitable for water temperatures up to 90 °C. Low weight and compact dimensions Versatile and flexible uses. Suitable for cleaning interiors of containers with openings from 65 mm. Weighing just 4.9 kg, there is no need for extra suspension devices.