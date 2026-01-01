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    Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle attachment with a cylindrical shape, resting on a white surface.

    Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle

    Part number: 6.415-428.0

    Pipe cleaning nozzle with four rotating jets and inner thread. Different spray directions. The hose moves freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection.
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