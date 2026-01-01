Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.415-428.0Pipe cleaning nozzle with four rotating jets and inner thread. Different spray directions. The hose moves freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection.
Diameter (mm)
16
Nozzle size ( )
50
Screw thread
R 1/8"
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information