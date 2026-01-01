10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Servo Control, food, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with temperature markings and symbols on the side.

    Servo Control, food, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h

    Part number: 4.118-016.0

    Water flow and pressure control on the trigger gun. Food-grade, parts in contact with water are stainless steel.
    Make an enquiry