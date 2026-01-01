Servo Control, stainless steel version, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h | Kärcher

Part number : 4.775-800.0

Lime deposits in excessively hard water and corrosion in excessively soft water are the natural enemies of hot water high-pressure cleaners. The PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111 from Kärcher offers maximum protection against black water and lime deposits in the heating coil (up to 150 °C) and also effectively protects all water-conducting parts against corrosion. Pump care additives additional ensure continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump. The care agent, which was developed specially for use in HDS machines with system care adaptation, thereby helps to significantly extend the lifetime of important components, reduce pitting and lower the maintenance costs. The practical Advance bottle can be used directly on the machine and enables quick and easy use.