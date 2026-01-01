Set suction tube DN35 505mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.889-218.0The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality plastic (DN 35 and 505 mm long each). For the HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Material
Plastic
Length (mm)
505
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
502 x 80 x 40
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com