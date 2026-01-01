Steam cleaner SG 4/4 Compact Steam Cleaner | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Steam cleaner
Part number: 1.092-282.0
Boiler capacity (l)
2.4
Tank capacity (l)
2
Steam pressure (bar)
4
Heating output (W)
2300
Heating time (min)
9
Boiler temperature (°C)
145
Cable length (m)
7.5
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
475 x 320 x 275
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas