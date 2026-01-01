Steam vacuum cleaners SGV 8/5 Classic | Kärcher

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Steam vacuum cleaners
Part number: 1.092-019.0
Steam pressure (bar)
8
Heating output (W)
3000
Heating time (min)
7
Boiler temperature (°C)
173
Hot water temperature (°C)
70 - 173
Fresh water tank (l)
5.6
Dirty water tank (l)
5
Cable length (m)
7.5
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 50
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
39
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
50.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
640 x 495 x 965
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas