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    Spare Blades for Glass Scraper 5 cm 25 x | Kärcher

    Single-edge razor blade with a central hole, shown against a white background.

    Spare Blades for Glass Scraper 5 cm 25 x

    Part number: 6.999-157.0

    Replacement blades for glass scrapers from Kärcher.
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