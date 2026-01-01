Spare Blades for Glass Scraper 5 cm 25 x | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-157.0Replacement blades for glass scrapers from Kärcher.
Material
Stainless steel
Quantity (Piece(s))
100
Weight per product (g)
300
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas