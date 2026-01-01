Splash guard for roller brush 500 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.762-621.0Splash guard with velcro fastening for rotating roller brush. Clear view of the brush thanks to transparent film, with protection against splashes at the same time.
Water feed temperature (°C)
40
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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