10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Sponge red/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x | Kärcher

    Red Kärcher sponge with white scrubbing surface, featuring the Kärcher logo on top.

    Sponge red/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x

    Part number: 9.212-081.0

    For scratch-free and universal cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
    Make an enquiry