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    Sponge yellow/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher sponge with a white scrubbing surface, designed for cleaning tasks.

    Sponge yellow/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x

    Part number: 9.212-082.0

    For scratch-free and universal cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
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