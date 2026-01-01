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    Spray lance, 1050 mm, rotatable | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray lance with a curved metal nozzle and grey plastic handle, isolated on a white background.

    Spray lance, 1050 mm, rotatable

    Part number: 4.112-000.0

    1050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
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