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    Spray lance, 1550 mm, rotatable | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray lance with a black grip and a long, slender metal nozzle, set against a white background.

    Spray lance, 1550 mm, rotatable

    Part number: 4.760-661.0

    1550 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
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