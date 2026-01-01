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    Spray lance, 2050 mm, rotatable | Kärcher

    Long black and silver lance with a narrow nozzle tip, designed for use with Kärcher high-pressure cleaners.

    Spray lance, 2050 mm, rotatable

    Part number: 4.760-662.0

    2050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.