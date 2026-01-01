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    Spray lance, 600 mm, rotatable | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher spray lance with ergonomic grip and nozzle, designed for professional cleaning applications.

    Spray lance, 600 mm, rotatable

    Part number: 4.112-007.0

    600 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.