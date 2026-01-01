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    Spray lance 850 mm | Kärcher

    Kärcher extension lance with black handle and silver nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    Spray lance 850 mm

    Part number: 9.751-146.0

    Galvanised spray lance with manual screw fitting for high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher. Not rotatable. Length: 850 mm.
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