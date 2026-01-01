Spray lance 850 mm | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.751-146.0Galvanised spray lance with manual screw fitting for high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher. Not rotatable. Length: 850 mm.
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
850 50 35
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com