Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 80 cm | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-149.0
Programme
CLASSIC
Floor structure
Smooth and lightly structured
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Working width (cm)
80
Material
Cotton/PAN
Manufacturing type
Woven backside with tufted loops
Washing temperature (°C)
40
Washing recommendation (°C)
40
Wash cycles¹⁾
100
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.3
Package weight (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
800 x 130
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
800 x 130 x 20
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas