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    Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 80 cm | Kärcher

    Two blue rectangular mop heads with dense fibres, one facing up showing the label, the other facing down.

    Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 80 cm

    Part number: 6.999-149.0

    • Bag holder
    • Acrylic, cotton 80 cm
    • Very good dust binding for smooth and slightly textured floors
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.