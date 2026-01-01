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    Standard Broom PVC with Shock Protection 34 cm | Kärcher

    Red and white broom head with black bristles, isolated on a white background.

    Standard Broom PVC with Shock Protection 34 cm

    Part number: 9.212-102.0

    Broom for indoor use with polypropylene board, PVC soft bristles and thread.
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